Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film Holds Steady Despite Slow Second Friday — Mints This Amount

The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, has continued its decent run at the Indian box office. Despite recording medium-high occupancies, the film managed to add a respectable amount to its total.

Bhooth Bangla - Box Office Collection Day 8

On its eighth day, Bhooth Bangla collected approximately Rs 1.96 crore net in India, reports Sacnilk. The film is currently running across 5,433 shows. On account of day 8, the film has now collected a total India net of Rs 86.36 crore. Meanwhile, the total India gross collections stand at Rs 102.67 crore.

Occupancy - Day 8

The overall occupancy for Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla has been reported at 9.62%. While this is expected during weekdays, the morning shows recorded only 5.23%. However, the afternoon shows surged with an occupancy of 12.38%. With the weekend ahead, the evening and night shows are expected to record higher occupancies, pushing the overall occupancy to a decent figure.

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Occupancy In Major Regions

According to Sacnilk's data, the National Capital Region (NCR) is currently hosting 669 shows with only 9.5% overall occupancy. Meanwhile, Mumbai, with 481 shows, has recorded a slightly better occupancy of 11.0%. Bengaluru, with 221 shows, has also contributed with 11.5% of occupancy.

However, regions like Kolkata with 244 shows are reporting a low occupancy rate of 7.0% on day 8. Likewise, Surat, with 201 shows, has recorded 4.5% occupancy, the least among major regions.

Jaipur and Chennai, with significantly fewer shows, have contributed decently in terms of occupancies.

Worldwide Performance

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla did significantly well at the global box office by crossing Rs 100 crore gross worldwide within dour days of its release. However, by day 7, the film has earned Rs 135.86 crore worldwide.

Performance So Far

Day 0 saw a collection of Rs 3.75 crore, while the opening day collected an impressive Rs 12.25 crore. However, the film quickly surged on its opening weekend with a jump of about 55% from collecting Rs 12.25 crore on Friday to locking in Rs 19 crore on Saturday.

Moreover, Sunday saw a further jump as it collected Rs 23 crore.

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However, the first Monday saw a huge percentage drop of about 70%, as it collected only Rs 6.75 crore. The film then collected Rs 8 crore on Day 5, Rs 6.15 crore on Day 6, and Rs 5.50 crore on Day 7. These figures officially closed Week 1 of Bhooth Bangla collections at Rs 84.40 crore.

About The Film

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film marks a much-awaited reunion between the director and the actor. It also features a strong supporting cast, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi, which further increases the excitement for the horror-comedy.

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