Trendspotting: From AAP To BJP — Raghav Chadha's Career Trajectory Dominates Searches

Google Trends continues to provide a view of what is drawing public attention in India, reflecting a mix of sporting interest, academic concerns, and political developments. Over the past few days, search activity has been dominated by high-voltage cricket clashes in the IPL, alongside growing curiosity around exam results and policy updates. Regional political interest has also surged, indicating a diverse range of topics engaging users.

Here's a breakdown of the key trending searches shaping online conversations recently.

IPL Matches Dominate Searches

Indian Premier League (IPL) matches led the trends over the past week, with multiple fixtures crossing 2 million searches each. High-profile clashes like CSK vs MI, MI vs GT, RR vs LSG, SRH vs DC, and RR vs KKR saw massive spikes, each recording over 1,000% growth, highlighting cricket's popularity.

According to the latest trend this week, CSK vs MI was the most searched title, which spiked dramatically on Friday. In their latest encounter on April 23, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) crushed Mumbai Indians (MI) by 103 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Raghav Chadha Trends Rapidly

AAP leader Raghav Chadha emerged as a sudden trend in the past few hours, garnering over 5,000 searches with a sharp 1,000% rise. The spike indicates a fresh development of his joining the BJP, which quickly drew nationwide attention and curiosity among users.

On Friday, Chadha stated that he will join the saffron party, along with a significant portion of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MPs in the Rajya Sabha, days after an open rift with the AAP leadership. Alongside the Rajya Sabha MP, other AAP members joining the BJP include Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahni, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal.

After graduating from the University of Delhi, Chadha qualified as a chartered accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He then worked with accountancy firms including Deloitte and Grant Thornton. He met Arvind Kejriwal during the India Against Corruption movement in 2011 and then worked under Arvind Kejriwal to draft the Delhi Lokpal Bill in 2012.

Following AAP's 2015 landslide victory, he was appointed National Treasurer at the age of 26. Chadha briefly served as an advisor to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, but the appointment was terminated by the MHA in 2018. He ran unsuccessfully for the Lok Sabha from the South Delhi constituency in 2019. Later in 2020, he was elected to the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, representing the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

In March 2022, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab at age 33, making him the youngest MP in the house. Later in September, he was named co-in-charge for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Class 12 Results 2026: See Huge Interest

Following the declaration of Class 10 and 12 results by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), a surge in online searches was recorded across India. Searches for Class 12 Result surged past 2 million in the last week. Queries such as “upmsp.edu.in 2026,” “upmsp result 2026,” “sarkari result up board,” “up board result 2026,” and “upmsp result 12th” dominated trending lists, reflecting students' eagerness to check scores.

CBSE Board Exam Phase 2 Gains Momentum

“CBSE Board Exam 2026 Phase 2” recorded over 20,000 searches with a 600% rise since yesterday. The trend suggests growing attention toward exam schedules, preparation strategies, and official guidelines as students gear up for the next phase. The Class 10 Phase 2 examination is scheduled to be held from May 15 to June 1. The CBSE officially announced the new exam policy for Class 10 last year, offering students a chance to improve their scores in up to three subjects.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls Also In The Searches

Tamil Nadu exit polls 2026 became a major talking point, crossing 2,00,000 searches with a 300% increase. The trend highlights strong public interest in election outcomes, predictions, and political shifts in the state following recent voting.

Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. However, no exit poll results were revealed for any of the states. In an advisory, the Election Commission banned exit polls through print or electronic media from 7 am on April 9 until 6.30 pm on April 29.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 12 results for the 2026 session by April 30, while Class 10 results were already released on April 15, keeping students and parents closely monitoring updates. But, searches like "Tamil Nadu election result date 2026" and "exit polls Tamil Nadu" were trending.

NMC NEET 2026 Leave Policy Trends

In the past few hours, “NMC NEET 2026 leave policy” has gained traction with over 5,000 searches and an 800% spike. In a notice on April 23, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised all medical institutions not to grant leave to students on May 2 and 3, 2026, unless in extreme circumstances. The measure is part of broader steps to ensure the seamless and secure conduct of the NEET-UG, which is slated for May 3.

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