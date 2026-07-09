'Bhai Tera Star Hai' Trailer: Raghav Juyal Promises Laugh Riot In Family Comedy

The makers of Bhai Tera Star Hai have dropped the official trailer of the upcoming comedy entertainer, offering audiences a lively preview of the film's humorous and chaotic world. Led by Raghav Juyal, the film promises a complete family entertainer filled with witty moments, colourful characters and plenty of laugh-out-loud situations.

In the movie, Raghav plays the role of Ajay Singh, a character whose dreams and ambitions take him on an unpredictable journey. The trailer introduces viewers to a series of exaggerated situations that unfold with a mix of comedy, drama and light-hearted madness. Opening with the line, "An actor's biggest talent is believing his own bulls***," the trailer establishes its playful tone from the very beginning.

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Raghav shifts gears with this comic role, showcasing a different side of his acting abilities. His energetic screen presence is complemented by an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, Naser Al Azzeh, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Dev B Agrawal, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai and Parvathy Omanakuttan.

Directed by Vivek Agrawal, the film is written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek Agrawal. It is backed by producers Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Vivek Agrawal under the banners of Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories 2.

With its blend of slapstick humour, family drama and quirky storytelling, Bhai Tera Star Hai aims to deliver an entertaining theatrical experience when it arrives in cinemas on July 30.

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Watch The Trailer Here





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