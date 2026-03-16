OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, BTS: The Comeback & More

The third week of March is bringing a fresh lineup of films, series and special events to streaming platforms. Viewers can also tune in to watch the 98th Academy Awards, along with several international titles arriving this week on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and JioHotstar. Here's a look:

Oscars 2026 (JioHotstar)

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, feature major nominations and the winners who took the coveted statuette home, along with appearances by global stars presenting awards. The ceremony aired live in India at 4:30 AM IST, and viewers can catch the repeat telecast at 9:00 PM IST on JioHotstar, Star Movies and Colors Infinity, including the red carpet coverage.

Streaming from March 16

The Plastic Detox (Netflix)

This documentary explores the growing environmental crisis caused by plastic waste and highlights global efforts to reduce pollution and protect ecosystems. The film is available in English.

Streaming from March 16

Imperfect Women (Apple TV+)

Based on the novel by Araminta Hall and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, this English psychological thriller series follows two friends, Eleanor and Mary, whose lives are shaken after the mysterious murder of their close companion, Nancy. As secrets begin to surface, the story exposes hidden betrayals and the fragile nature of friendships.

Streaming from March 18

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Invincible Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Robert Kirkman, the animated superhero series returns with Mark Grayson facing new threats and the looming Viltrumite War while trying to protect Earth. The series streams in English.

Streaming from March 18

Last One Laughing UK Season 2 (Netflix)

Hosted by Jimmy Carr and Roisin Conaty, this comedy reality series features 10 comedians trying to make each other laugh while keeping a straight face. The last one laughing wins the challenge. The show streams in English.

Streaming from March 19

Jazz City (SonyLIV)

Directed by Soumik Sen, this historical Hindi thriller series set in 1970s Calcutta blends espionage, music and politics during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Streaming from March 19

The Housemaid (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Paul Feig, this psychological thriller is based on Freida McFadden's bestselling novel. The story follows live-in maid Millie Calloway, who uncovers dark secrets about the wealthy family she works for and their abusive household. The film is available in English, Hindi and other regional languages.

Streaming from March 19

Border 2 (Netflix)

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 serves as a follow-up to the iconic war Hindi film Border. The movie is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and focuses on a high-stakes military mission involving the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. The story highlights the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers during one of the most important conflicts in India's history.

Streaming from March 20

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Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (Netflix)

Directed by Tom Harper and created by Steven Knight, this English feature film continues the story of the popular series Peaky Blinders. Set during World War II, the film follows Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, who returns to a war-torn Birmingham after retirement. As his son Duke becomes involved in criminal activities, Tommy must confront a dangerous conspiracy threatening both his family and the country.

Streaming from March 20

Chiraiya (JioHotstar)

Directed by Shashant Shah, this Hindi social drama follows Kamlesh, played by Divya Dutta, who discovers that her sister-in-law is being sexually abused by her husband. As Kamlesh struggles between protecting family honour and seeking justice, the show addresses the difficult subject of marital rape and gender inequality.

Streaming from March 20

Deadloch Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, this English dark comedy crime series continues the investigation led by detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe, who are drawn into a strange murder mystery in Australia's Northern Territory.

Streaming from March 20

Wicked: For Good (JioHotstar)

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good is a musical fantasy drama and the continuation of the popular Broadway adaptation, which is available in both English and Hindi. The film explores the final chapter of the friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, revealing how their lives take different paths while shaping the history of the magical land of Oz.

Streaming from March 21

BTS: The Comeback Live | Arirang (Netflix)

This special music event follows global K-pop group BTS as they return with performances and behind-the-scenes moments from their comeback stage.

Streaming from March 21

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