Invincible Season 4 Releases Today: Episodes; When, Where To Watch In India?

One of the most anticipated animated superhero shows, Invincible, is back with season 4, and fans can't keep calm. With the teaser trailer being released, the show is set to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday in India.

Plot

Season 4 starts from the aftermath of Mark's horrendous battle with Conquest of the Viltrum Empire. The story follows the moral crisis Mark faces as he sees cities broken and family relations struggling. This comes after the promise Mark made to kill his enemies, leaving his mental health in pieces. With the season having Viltrumite war as its core, it navigates through Mark's life and how he tries to rebuild it.

Invincible Season 4: Episodes

The intense ending of the Invincible season 3 left fans waiting for the next chapter. With the official announcement of the release of the 4th season, fans are now looking for Mark Grayson's return.

Season 4 is expected to have eight episodes. Adding on to the excitement, the first three episodes of Invincible Season 4 will release on the same day. This has sent a wave of excitement among the fans as they are now ready to binge-watch the show. The rest of the episodes are set to release weekly.

As per IMDB, the names of the 8 episodes of Invincible season 4 are:

Episode 1: Making the World a Better Place - March 18

Episode 2: I'll Give You the Grand Tour - March 18

Episode 3: I Gotta Get Some Air - March 18

Episode 4: Hurm - March 25

Episode 5: Give Us a Moment - April 1

Episode 6: You Look Horrible - April 8

Episode 7: Don't Do Anything Rash - April 15

Episode 8: Don't Leave Me Hanging Here - April 22

Cast

Led by Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, the iconic characters are back with some new faces in the season. Sandra Oh voices Debbie Grayson, joined by JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson.

Season 4 introduces Grand Regent Thragg, the primary antagonist voiced by Lee Pace. Matthew Rys voices Dinosaurus, and Danai Gurira joins as Universa. Christian Convery is also back as Oliver Grayson.

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When, Where To Watch?

The superhero animated show is set to be an Amazon Prime Video exclusive as it starts premiering on March 18 on the OTT platform. For the Indian fans, the series drops on Prime Video at 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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