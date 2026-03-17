'Corporate Employees Taking Half-Day Leave': Ahead Of Dhurandhar 2 Release, Memes Flood Social Media

The internet's obsession with Dhurandhar 2 has now reached new levels with fans flooding social media platforms with memes. Be it the massive runtime or the 'aura points' jokes, fans have now added another layer of hype to the movie a day before the release of Ranveer Singh's film.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

The sequel to Dhurandhar is set to release on 19th March, 2026. Several fans have shared memes surrounding the movie across digital platforms.

Taking the current scenarios into consideration, fans have left no stone unturned to relate Dhurandhar to it and make a meme out of it. The 'LPG shortage' crisis was also not spared as fans shared images of Ranveer Singh's character in Dhuandhar making his heroic entry, but with a catch. Instead of holding weapons, he is holding an LPG cylinder, showcasing the heroic move.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Beat Baahubali 2, Jawan Record

Here are some of the hilarious takes on Dhurandhar shared by fans on social media.

One post features a person packing up with a suitcase, pillows, a blanket, and a water bottle as he booked the Night show for Dhurandhar 2. This meme is in regard to the huge runtime of 235 minutes of the sequel. The post was captioned with "Subah nashte par milenge papa ????????'."

Another fan excitedly shared how he felt after booking the tickets to the Dhurandhar 2 premier show.

Dhurandhar 2 premier show booked ✅



Can't wait for tmrw ????????#Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/7lY7sc1KlK — Aswin Sankar   (@aswin_loyolite) March 17, 2026

On a hilarious note, a fan shared a viral meme template of Tom Cruise changing his outfit or avatar and captioned it saying,"

Corporate employees taking half-day leave just to watch Dhurandhar 2 on 18 March pic.twitter.com/BIa2AIN20W — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) March 17, 2026

ALSO READ: 'Cinema To Sleepover': Dhurandhar 2's Long 235-Minute Runtime Ignites Viral Meme Fest

Another fan couldn't control their excitement as they shared a clip of Dhurandhar saying 'Booked for dhurandhar 2'

Booked for dhurandhar 2 ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????https://t.co/vExEcwz5d6 — ???????????????????????????? ʰʸᵖᵉᵈ ᶠᵒʳ ᵈʰᵘʳᵃⁿᵈʰᵃʳ² (@Aja07_stark) March 17, 2026

Mentioning Anupama Chopra, one fan wrote, 'Dhurandhar 2 ready to unleash and create a rampage on 18th march Dear Anupama chopra and club :' and uploaded an image from Main Hoon Na with Laxman saying 'Dekho mat, saha nahi jayega.'

Dhurandhar 2 ready to unleash and create a rampage on 18th march



Dear Anupama chopra and club : pic.twitter.com/gBhXZrhfEw — SwatKat???? (@swatic12) March 17, 2026

Talking about the first set of audience who will watch Dhurandhar 2 and how they will be reporting the movie to others, a fan shared, "People who will watch Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on 1st day":

People who will watch Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on 1st day pic.twitter.com/dofZPKcbas — Aditya (@red33_9) March 17, 2026

Another fan shared a GIF of Brahmanandam and captioned it 'Dhurandhar 2 Aaguddha Yenti'.

One user comically shared the viral clip of IShowSpeed and Ibai Llanos during the 2023 Ballon d'Or Ceremony, where the two were seen awkwardly looking at each other for a good couple of seconds. The user captioned it saying, 'POV: When you and your manager took sick leave on 19 march and found each other watching Dhurandhar 2.'

POV: When you and your manager took sick leave on 19 march and found each other watching Dhurandhar 2.pic.twitter.com/WfrNRh7uPj — 4pennyonhorse (@4pennyonhorse) March 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has witnessed an extraordinary surge in advance bookings, setting new benchmarks across both ticket sales and revenue. Globally, the film's total pre-sales for its opening weekend have already crossed Rs 130 crore, indicating a massive worldwide opening on the cards.

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