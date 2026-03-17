Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Beat Baahubali 2, Jawan Record

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is rewriting box office history even before its theatrical release, emerging as one of the biggest pre-release performers in Indian cinema. The action sequel has witnessed an extraordinary surge in advance bookings, setting new benchmarks across both ticket sales and revenue.

As per the latest update, the film's paid premiere shows scheduled for March 18 have already collected a massive Rs 41.80 crore. This strong start has been followed by equally impressive numbers for Day 1 (March 19), where advance bookings have crossed Rs 31 crore. The film has sold over 6.75 lakh tickets across more than 15,000 shows nationwide, reflecting massive audience demand across multiplexes and premium formats.

With these figures, Dhurandhar 2 has officially surpassed some of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema in terms of advance ticket sales. The film has overtaken the long-standing benchmark set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi), which had recorded 6.50 lakh tickets, along with Jawan (5.57 lakh tickets), Pathaan (5.56 lakh tickets), KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) (5.15 lakh tickets), and Animal (4.60 lakh tickets). This places the Ranveer Singh starrer at the top of the Day 1 advance booking charts.

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The momentum is not limited to domestic markets. Globally, the film's total pre-sales for its opening weekend have already crossed Rs 130 crore, indicating a massive worldwide opening on the cards.

The film's wide release across multiple languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—has further boosted its reach, attracting audiences across regions. High occupancy in key markets such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad has contributed significantly to the surge, with several shows already nearing capacity.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside a strong supporting cast including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The sequel builds on the success of its predecessor, raising expectations with its scale and action-packed narrative.

With such strong advance bookings and growing excitement among fans, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to take a huge opening and could set new box office records after its release. ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt Song With Vulgar Lyrics Taken Down: What Is The Controversy About?

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