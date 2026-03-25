Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Midweek Dip Sets In, Ranveer Singh's Film Nears Rs 600 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its impressive box office run, though collections have begun to slow as the first week nears its end. On Day 7, the film has collected Rs 18.25 crore across 12,439 shows, with an overall occupancy of 25.9% as per Sacnilk figures. The total India net now stands at Rs 593.97 crore, while the gross has reached Rs 709.02 crore.

The film opened on a strong note with Rs 43 crore on Day 0, followed by a massive Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. Weekend numbers remained solid with Rs 113 crore (Day 3) and Rs 114.85 crore (Day 4). However, as expected, weekday collections saw a drop—Rs 65 crore on Day 5, Rs 56.60 crore on Day 6, and now a sharper dip on Day 7.

Day 7 Occupancy Trends:

In Hindi, the film recorded 18.92% overall occupancy, with 18.92% in morning shows rising to 31.15% in the afternoon. Evening and night figures are yet to be updated.

Among key regions, Pune (26%), Jaipur (24%), and NCR & Bengaluru (23%) led the occupancy charts. Mumbai reported 20%, while Ahmedabad (12%) and Surat (7%) lagged behind.

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Language-wise Performance:

The film earned Rs 17.06 crore from the Hindi version with a 26% occupancy across 11,081 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 0.84 crore with 28% occupancy from 861 shows, and the Tamil version brought in Rs 0.35 crore with 20% occupancy from 497 shows.

The film remains heavily driven by the Hindi belt, though Telugu regions like Vizag (29%), Kakinada (28%) and Hyderabad (26%) showed notable engagement. Tamil markets showed Dindigul (36%) and Trichy (29%). Kerala markets stayed comparatively subdued.

Premium formats like IMAX and Dolby screens in metro cities continue to contribute steady footfall, even as overall numbers dip during weekdays.

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Dhurandhar 2 Holds Strong with Growing Buzz

Compared to its first part, the sequel has performed on a much bigger scale, crossing key milestones faster. With close to Rs 600 crore in just seven days, the film remains one of the biggest performers of the year so far.

The film's buzz has only grown stronger with fans and industry reactions praising its scale, performances and bold storytelling choices. Viral elements like AI-generated alternate endings, peak action sequence breakdowns, and discussions around its certification have kept it trending online. This constant chatter has played a big role in pulling audiences to theatres, even as weekday numbers begin to stabilise.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt. The spy thriller follows an Indian agent navigating high-risk missions tied to national security.

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