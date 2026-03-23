Delhi's First-Ever International Film Festival — All You Need To Know

The first-ever International Film Festival Delhi 2026 is set to be held from March 25-31, marking a major step in bringing global cinema to the capital.

The week-long event will feature a mix of Indian and international films, along with industry interactions and cultural activities, aiming to position Delhi as an emerging global hub for cinema.

Announcing the festival, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the main venue will be Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, while screenings and events will also take place across multiple locations in the city, turning Delhi into a vibrant film space.

Global, Regional Line-Up

IFFD 2026 has received over 2,000 entries from across the world, out of which around 140 films have been selected. These include feature films, documentaries, short films, and independent projects.

The festival will showcase a wide range of Indian cinema along with international films. Movies in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Bengali and films from the Northeast will be part of the lineup. One of the key highlights will be the screening of Dhurandhar 2. The selection aims to present a mix of meaningful stories, experimental films, and popular cinema.

Screenings, Star Presence and Sessions

The festival will include special screenings, premieres, and red-carpet events. The opening ceremony at Bharat Mandapam is expected to be attended by several well-known names, including Vicky Kaushal, Hema Malini, Bhumi Pednekar, Rana Daggubati, and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur will host the opening night, which will feature a gala screening of the Oscar-nominated film Sirat. Other celebrities like Anupam Kher, Sanya Malhotra, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are also expected to attend.

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Along with film screenings, the festival will host masterclasses, panel discussions, and workshops led by industry professionals, such as Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Imtiaz Ali, and Shekhar Kapur.

There will also be dedicated platforms like CineXchange Film Market and Cineverse Expo, where filmmakers, producers, and investors can connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities.

Boost to Culture, Tourism

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the festival is aimed at promoting creativity, creating opportunities, and strengthening Delhi's identity as a cultural hub. Officials believe the festival will help boost film tourism, attract investments, and encourage filmmakers to choose Delhi as a shooting destination.

Festival for Everyone

IFFD 2026 has been designed as an open and accessible event. Screenings will take place not only in theatres like PVR-INOX but also at public venues, outdoor locations, and even through mobile screening units to reach a wider audience.

The festival will also include cultural performances and special screenings, such as a restored 4K version of Guru Dutt's Pyaasa, to celebrate the birth centenary of the legendary filmmaker.

Public registrations for the festival are now open, and all screenings and events will be free to attend, subject to prior booking and venue capacity. Audiences can register online at IFFD's official website.

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Delhi's Annual Film Event

Organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Delhi government and executed by Wizcraft Entertainment Group, IFFD 2026 is planned as an annual event.

For Delhi, this marks the beginning of a larger journey to establish itself as a global centre for cinema and creativity. For audiences, it offers a chance to experience stories from around the world—right in the heart of the capital city.

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