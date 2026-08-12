Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodrigues: Here's What We Know

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are now officially married. After years of wedding rumours, the football star and the Spanish model tied the knot in a private civil ceremony on Tuesday.

The couple confirmed their marriage on Instagram with a photo of their hands together, showing off their wedding rings. They kept the caption short and simple: “C ❤️ G”.

Private Wedding

The couple chose Cascais, a coastal town in western Portugal, for their wedding. Ronaldo's public relations firm, Brunswick Group, said the ceremony was a “private and intimate” event attended by their five children.

They have not shared any other pictures or details from the ceremony.

From Engagement To Wedding

A year before the wedding, on August 11, 2025, Georgina announced their engagement on Instagram with a photo of her ring and wrote, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas,” which translates to, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Georgina told Elle Spain in December 2025 that Ronaldo's proposal came as a complete surprise. She was so taken aback by the size of the ring that she left it in her room and checked it properly only the next morning.

How They First Met

Ronaldo and Rodriguez first met in 2016 when she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid. They made their first major public appearance together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich in January 2017. They later made their relationship public on social media.

Ronaldo spoke about their relationship on Rodriguez's Netflix series I Am Georgina, admitting he never expected to fall so deeply in love. “After a while, I felt that she was the woman of my life,” he said.

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Family And Career

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have two daughters together, Alana and Bella. They also raise Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva Maria and Mateo. The family faced a heartbreaking loss in 2022 when Bella's twin brother, Angel, died shortly after birth.

Rodriguez was born in Buenos Aires and grew up in Spain. She later moved from working in retail to becoming a model, entrepreneur and social media personality. She also stars in I Am Georgina and has her own athleisure brand.

Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr and Portugal. He has won the Ballon d'Or five times.

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