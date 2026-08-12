Ardee Industries IPO Listing: GMP Signals 32% Premium, Expected Listing Price At Rs 70

Ardee Industries IPO GMP today stood at Rs 17, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 70 per share and a potential 32.08% premium over the upper price band of Rs 53. The shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 12.

However, GMP is unofficial and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Ardee Industries IPO Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 17 and the upper price band of Rs 53, the estimated Ardee Industries IPO listing price is Rs 70 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 32.08% over the issue price.

Ardee Industries IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ardee Industries was oversubscribed 133.66 times by the third and final day of bidding on Aug. 7.

The IPO received bids for 7,80,88,19,433 shares against 5,84,22,516 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 197.77 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 255.24 times. Retail investors booked their quota 45.71 times.

Ardee Industries IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status was finalised on Aug. 10, 2026. Shares of Ardee Industries are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 12, 2026.

Ardee Industries IPO Details

The Ardee Industries IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 6.04 crore equity shares worth Rs 320 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 2 crore equity shares worth Rs 105.87 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 425.87 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 50–Rs 53 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 281 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,893 at the upper end of the price band.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Ardee Industries IPO Listing Date

Shares of Ardee Industries will list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 12, 2026.

Ardee Industries Financial Performance

The company reported robust FY26 growth, with total income rising 57% and profit after tax increasing 155% year-on-year.

For FY26, Ardee Industries reported:

Total income: Rs 1,168.88 crore, compared with Rs 743.53 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 84.68 crore, up from Rs 33.27 crore

EBITDA: Rs 147.08 crore versus Rs 65.93 crore a year earlier

Ardee Industries IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding incremental working capital requirements of the company (Rs 220 crore).

Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company (Rs 20 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Ardee Industries Business

Incorporated in 1993, Ardee Industries is a company focused on the sustainable recovery and recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap. Its product range includes high-purity lead and specialised lead alloys, such as lead calcium, lead antimony, lead tin, lead silver, and lead cadmium alloys, which serve sectors including energy storage, e-mobility, automotive, and chemicals.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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