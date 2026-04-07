Who Was Bhim Vakani? TMKOC Fame Disha Vakani's Father And Gujarati Theatre Veteran Dies At 84

Bhim Vakani, a veteran Gujarati theatre artist and father of television star Disha Vakani, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84.

He breathed his last at around 8:30 AM after battling health complications. Vakani had reportedly been paralysed for over a year and a half and was recently hospitalised after his condition worsened due to pneumonia.

His passing has left the entertainment industry and theatre community in deep grief, with fans remembering him as a dedicated artist who contributed immensely to the world of performing arts.

A Life Dedicated To Theatre

Bhim Vakani was a highly respected name in Gujarati theatre, known for his powerful performances, versatility, and strong stage presence. For decades, he remained deeply connected to theatre, not just as an actor but also as a playwright and mentor. His work helped shape the Gujarati stage, inspiring generations of performers.

He was also instrumental in introducing his daughter Disha to acting at a young age. She began her journey in theatre under his guidance before rising to nationwide fame.

Work Across Films And Television

Apart from theatre, Vakani appeared in several notable Hindi films. He was seen in the Oscar-nominated Lagaan alongside Aamir Khan, where he played the character of Qazi Sahib. He also featured in Swades with Shah Rukh Khan and Lajja starring Madhuri Dixit.

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Television audiences may recall his appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Mavji Chheda, where he shared screen space with his children. His son Mayur Vakani plays Sundarlal in the show, while Disha became a household name as Dayaben.

An Enduring Legacy

For Disha Vakani, her father was more than just a parent—he was a mentor and guiding force. Their shared love for acting was evident, and his influence played a key role in shaping her career.

Bhim Vakani's journey as an artist spanned decades across theatre, films, and television. While his passing marks the end of an era for Gujarati theatre, his legacy continues through his work—and through the generations of artists he inspired.

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