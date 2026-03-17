Twinkle Khanna Ordered Two Electric Stoves Amid LPG Shortage, Reveals Akshay Kumar

Amid growing chatter around LPG supply concerns, actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared how his family is staying prepared—adding a practical yet light-hearted note to the conversation. Speaking at the BMC's Mumbai Clean League event on Tuesday, the actor revealed that his wife, Twinkle Khanna, has already taken precautionary steps at home.

“There's no shortage of gas at my home as of now. But my wife Twinkle has already ordered two electric stoves as a backup. I don't know if they have already reached home or not,” Akshay said during a media interaction.

His remark comes amid concerns over LPG shortages due to ongoing tensions in Middle East. The actor also clarified that his household is not facing any immediate issues.

Akshay was present at the event to promote the Mumbai Clean League, a city-wide cleanliness initiative inspired by the Indian Premier League format. Stressing the importance of public participation, he said that keeping the city clean should not be seen as the sole responsibility of civic authorities.

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“I took time out from shooting today to come here because this issue is important. We need to move forward with a positive mindset,” he said, adding that real change will only happen when citizens actively contribute.

During the interaction on Monday, the actor also spoke about the evolving nature of audience preferences in cinema. When asked about not being part of Dhurandhar, a film many believe suits his action persona, Akshay responded honestly, “But I don't think Aditya Dhar thought that, so I didn't get it.”

He went on to appreciate the film and its lead star Ranveer Singh, highlighting how different genres come in waves. “Take Dhurandhar, for example. It's a full-fledged action film… People have loved it. And then there's a hero like Ranveer Singh, who performs intense action scenes, very high-energy action. He carries the image of a complete ‘angry young man'. So everything keeps changing,” he said. He also noted that horror comedies are currently trending, citing the success of Stree.

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On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for Bhooth Bangla, a horror comedy directed by Priyadarshan. He is also set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5, alongside a popular ensemble cast.

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