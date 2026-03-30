Actor Prakash Raj’s Mother Suvarnalatha Passes Away At 86; Condolences Pour In

Veteran actor Prakash Raj is mourning the loss of his mother, Suvarnalatha, who passed away at the age of 86 in Bengaluru. She breathed her last at her residence on March 29 after battling age-related health issues. According to reports, Suvarnalatha had been unwell for some time. She passed away peacefully at home, with family members by her side.

Her last rites were held in Bengaluru later the same day, with close relatives and loved ones in attendance. The news has come as a blow to Prakash Raj, who has often spoken about his deep bond with his mother.

A Life Of Strength And Struggle

Suvarnalatha was a strong and central figure in the actor's life. Prakash Raj had earlier shared that his mother managed the household almost single-handedly during difficult times, especially when his father struggled with alcoholism. She became the emotional and financial support of the family, playing a key role in shaping his upbringing.

Born in Karnataka, she reportedly grew up in an orphanage in Hubli before later moving to Bengaluru in search of better opportunities. She trained as a nurse and built her life with resilience.

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Prakash Raj On Mother's Health Challenges

In the past, Prakash Raj had opened up about a difficult phase in her life when she underwent surgery for a small brain tumour. After the procedure, she temporarily lost her memory for a few days before gradually recovering.

Speaking at an international dementia conference, he had described the experience as emotionally challenging and spoke about how he tried to reconnect her with her memories by arranging conversations with her old friends.

Condolences Pour In

Following the news, condolences have poured in from across the film industry and political circles. Among those who expressed grief was Pawan Kalyan, who shared a message offering his sympathies to Prakash Raj and his family. In his note, he said he was deeply saddened by the loss and prayed for her soul to rest in peace, while extending strength to the bereaved family. BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also shared his condolences, stating he was saddened by the news and offered prayers for her soul, while expressing support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Suvarna Latha ji , mother of prominent actor Sri,Prakash Raj. I pray for her soul to rest in peace. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prakash Raj and his family members during this difficult time. ???? @prakashraaj — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) March 30, 2026

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A Lasting Impact

Though she stayed away from the limelight, Suvarnalatha played a strong role in shaping Prakash Raj's life.

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