What Does KSH International IPO GMP Suggests As Subscription Enters Day 2

The KSH International IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 710 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 1.09 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 420 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 76 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 290 crore.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for at least a single lot size of 39 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,976 per application. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,664. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,03,392.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 365 and Rs 384 per share.

The subscription window is open from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Dec. 19. The company will transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on Dec. 22 and refunds for non-allottees will be processed on the same day.

Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 23.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.