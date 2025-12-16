SEBI Approves IPOs Of Fusion CX, Orient Cables, Five Others

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the initial public offering proposals of seven companies, including Fusion CX Ltd. and Orient Cables India Ltd. The regulator issued its 'observation letters' to the IPOs, which means final approval.

RSB Retail India Ltd., SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd., Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd., and Yashoda Healthcare Services Ltd. are the other companies receiving the nod.

The companies will now issue their red herring prospectus for the IPO. Details regarding IPO period, price band, allotment and listing dates, etc, will be announced via a public advertisement.