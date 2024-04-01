Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO: Here's How You Can Check Allotment Status
On the last day of subscription, Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO saw an overall subscription of 12.67 times. Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 1.05 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 28.14 times, and retail investors subscribed 20.10 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The allotment for Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, April 1.
The bidding for the SME IPO ended on March 28. During this time, investors had the opportunity to apply for shares in the IPO at a price range of Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share. The IPO consists of entirely fresh shares, totaling 7.21 lakh shares, with a total issue size of Rs 4.76 crore. To apply, investors had to buy a minimum lot size of 2000 shares.
Investors can check the Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the said issue.
How to check Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Vruddhi Engineering Works Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment status on BSE
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Vruddhi Engineering Works Limited " from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
The company will initiate the refunds for bidders who failed to secure the shares on Tuesday, April 2. Investors who were successfully allotted the shares of Aspire & Innovative Limited should expect the shares to be credited to their demat account on Tuesday, April 2.
Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO Listing Date
Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO will be listed on BSE SME with Wednesday, April 3 as the expected listing date.
About Vruddhi Engineering Works Limited
Vruddhi Engineering Works Limited, started in 2020, provides solutions for joining steel bars used in construction. They offer couplers for connecting bars, can thread couplers on-site, and sell threading machines and parts. Their customers are mainly in construction, real estate, and infrastructure. By March 2023, they served 84 customers for splicing and 2 for trading steel.