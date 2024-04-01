Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO: Here's How You Can Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription, Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO saw an overall subscription of 12.67 times. Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 1.05 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 28.14 times, and retail investors subscribed 20.10 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The allotment for Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, April 1.

The bidding for the SME IPO ended on March 28. During this time, investors had the opportunity to apply for shares in the IPO at a price range of Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share. The IPO consists of entirely fresh shares, totaling 7.21 lakh shares, with a total issue size of Rs 4.76 crore. To apply, investors had to buy a minimum lot size of 2000 shares.