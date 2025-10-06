Tata Capital IPO GMP: What Grey Market Signals As Biggest IPO Of 2025 Opens For Subscription Today
Here's all you need to know about the Tata Capital IPO, including the latest grey market premium trends, price band, lot size, allotment and listing details.
Tata Capital will launch one of the most-awaited IPOs of 2025 on Monday, Oct. 6. The company aims to raise over Rs 15,000 crore from the primary market via its initial public offering (IPO). The Tata Capital IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares worth Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore.
One of India’s largest non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), Tata Capital has kept the price band for the IPO between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share.
Grey market investors are keeping a close watch on the GMP for the public issue, which has been topping the 'business & finance' trending charts for the last few days.
Tata Capital IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Tata Capital IPO was Rs 7.5 as of 8:00 a.m. October 6. It indicates a listing price of Rs 333.5 apiece at a premium of 2.30% on the upper limit of the price band.
This means the unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 333.5 in the private market, indicating a potential listing gain of up to 2-3% when the shares of Tata Capital debut on the market next week.
The unlisted shares of the non-banking finance company were trading as high as Rs 353 before sliding to Rs 333.5 today. The trend might change once the subscription for the mainboard issue gets underway today.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Tata Capital IPO: Dates, Lot Size, Reservations And More
The subscription window for the Tata Capital IPO will remain open till October 8.
As part of the issue, promoter group Tata Sons will divest up to 23 crore shares, while International Finance Corporation (IFC) will sell up to 3.6 crore shares through the OFS route. The company will also issue up to 21 crore shares via a primary raise.
The company has raised investments of Rs 4,641.83 crore from large institutions under the pre-IPO anchor round held on October 3. The anchor lock-in period end date for 50% shares is November 8, whereas the anchor lock-in period end date for the remaining shares is January 7, 2026
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 46 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,996. The maximum lot size is 13 (equating to 598 shares), amounting to an investment of Rs 1,94,948. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,944. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,04,732.
Out of the 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, 9,49,24,856 shares are allocated to QIBs, 7,11,93,642 are allocated to NIIs, 16,61,18,498 are earmarked for Retail investors, and 12,00,000 are reserved for the Employee Reserved category.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., J.P. Morgan India Private Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are all the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd. is the registrar.
Tata Capital IPO Allotment And Listing Details
The share allotment status for the Tata Capital IPO is expected to be finalised on October 9. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on October 10, and refunds to non-allottees will be done on the same day.
Shares of the Tata Capital Ltd. are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 13.
Tata Capital IPO: Use Of Proceeds
Tata Capital proposes to use the fresh issue proceeds for augmenting its tier–I capital base to meet its "future capital requirements, including onward lending," arising out of the growth of the business.
Further, a portion of the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards meeting offer expenses.
Tata Capital Business And Financials
Tata Capital is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that offers financial products and services to retail, corporate, and institutional customers. It is a subsidiary of Tata Sons Ltd.
In the quarter ended June, the NBFC posted a revenue of Rs 7,665 crore in comparison to Rs 6,546 crore posted in the corresponding period last year. The company's profit for the quarter more than doubled at Rs 1,041 crore, against Rs 472 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2024.
For fiscal 2025, Tata Capital reported a profit of Rs 3,655 crore, an increase from Rs 3,327 crore in the previous fiscal, while its revenue surged to Rs 28,313 crore from Rs 18,175 crore.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.