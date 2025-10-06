Tata Capital IPO GMP: What Grey Market Signals As Biggest IPO Of 2025 Opens For Subscription Today

Tata Capital will launch one of the most-awaited IPOs of 2025 on Monday, Oct. 6. The company aims to raise over Rs 15,000 crore from the primary market via its initial public offering (IPO). The Tata Capital IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares worth Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore.

One of India’s largest non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), Tata Capital has kept the price band for the IPO between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share.

Grey market investors are keeping a close watch on the GMP for the public issue, which has been topping the 'business & finance' trending charts for the last few days.

Here's all you need to know about the Tata Capital IPO, including the latest grey market premium trends, lot size, allotment and listing details.