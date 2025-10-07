Tata Capital IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Signals As Biggest IPO Of 2025 Enters Day 2 Of Subscription

The initial public offering of Tata Capital Ltd., which launched one of the biggest IPOs of 2025 on Monday, recieved a decent response from the investors as the Rs 15,000-crore IPO was booked 39% or 0.39 times on Day 1. According to the BSE data, investors bid for 12,86,33,112 shares against the 33,34,36,996 shares on offer. QIB's bid for 4,93,98,848 shares against the 9,49,24,856 shares on offer, NII's bid for 2,03,73,676 shares against the 7,11,93,642 shares on offer, and RII's bid for 5,75,40,986 shares against the 16,61,18,498 shares on offer.

The grey market premium for the mainboard issue has remained constant for the last couple of days. Private market investors will continue to closely monitor the GMP for the Tata Capital IPO, which has been topping the 'business & finance' trending charts for the past few days.

The Tata Capital IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares worth Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore.

Here's all you need to know about the Tata Capital IPO as subscription enters its second day today.