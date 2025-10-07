LG Electronics IPO GMP: What Grey Market Signals As One Of The Biggest IPOs Opens For Subscription Today

The much-anticipated IPO of Electronics giant LG India will launch on Tuesday, October 7. Its parent, LG Electronics Inc., will divest more than 10 crore equity shares via an OFS, marking its strategic stake sale in the Indian arm. The company will seek investments from large institutions under the pre-IPO anchor round on October 6.

The LG Electronics India IPO is one of the biggest upcoming IPOs in India’s consumer electronics market. The IPO of LG Electronics India will look to raise Rs 813.07 crore through a book-built issue. The market capitalization of the LG Electronics IPO is Rs 77380.05 crore.

Ahead of its launch, grey market investors are showing keen interest in the IPO with the current GMP suggesting potential double-digit listing gains.

Here’s everything you need to know about LG Electronics India IPO, including its grey market premium (GMP), price band, and offer size, among others.