Tata Capital Share Price In Focus Ahead Of Stock Market Debut On Monday

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital Ltd. is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE next week, with the tentative listing date being Monday, October 13.

On the final day of bidding, the issue was oversubscribed 1.95 times, with bids received for 65,12,29,590 shares against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer.

With its listing scheduled for next week, here’s a look at the Tata Capital IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) and other key details.