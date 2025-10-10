LG Electronics IPO GMP Surges After Becoming First-Ever IPO In India To Cross Rs 4 Lakh Crore In Subscription

LG Electronics India Ltd. created history after becoming the first initial public offering (IPO) in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore mark in total subscription value on Thursday.

The three-day public issue received 385 crore shares against 7.13 crore shares on offer, with the overall subscription of 54.02 times. The total bid amount stood at Rs 4.4 lakh crore, making it the most subscribed IPO in terms of value.

One of the biggest IPOs in India’s consumer electronics market was looking to raise Rs 813.07 crore through a book-built issue.

The grey market premium for the mainboard issue has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts since the IPO opened for subscription on October 7, indicating a keen interest among the grey market investors.

Here’s everything you need to know about LG Electronics India IPO, including its grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date and more.