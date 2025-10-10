LG Electronics IPO Allotment Today: Check Status On BSE, NSE And Kfin Technologies

After the successful subscription of one of India's largest consumer electronics IPO, investors are waiting for the LG Electronics IPO share allotment status to be finalised by the company on Friday, October 10.

Investors who applied for the LG Electronics India IPO can check their share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd. The step-by-step guide to verify your application status has been provided in the article below.

The initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The mainboard IPO was oversubscribed 54.02 times on the third and final day.

Qualified institutional investors led the demand for the issue by booking their quota over 166 times, bidding for 3,38,36,21,748 shares against the 2,03,21,026 shares on offer, as per data from BSE.