LG Electronics IPO Listing Date And Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut This Week
Unlisted shares of LG Electronics India have surged after becoming the first-ever IPO in India to cross Rs 4 Lakh Crore in subscription.
Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the debut of one of the largest consumer electronics companies on the stock market this week.
LG Electronics India created history after it became the first initial public offering (IPO) in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore-mark in total subscription value.
The share allotment status for the LG Electronics India IPO was finalised on Friday, October 10. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Monday, October 13.
The three-day public issue received bidding for 385 crore shares against 7.13 crore shares on offer, with the overall subscription of 54.02 times. The total bid amount stood at Rs 4.4 lakh crore, making it the most subscribed IPO in terms of value.
One of the biggest IPOs in India’s consumer electronics market was looking to raise Rs 813.07 crore through a book-built issue.
The grey market premium for the mainboard issue has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts since last week, indicating a huge interest among private market investors. The grey market premium for the LG Electronics IPO has shown consistent gains since the IPO opened for subscription on October 7.
Here’s everything you need to know about LG Electronics India IPO, including its latest grey market premium (GMP), listing date and more.
LG Electronics India IPO Listing Date
Shares of LG Electronics India are expected to list on NSE and BSE on Tuesday, October 14.
LG Electronics India IPO GMP
The grey market premium for the LG Electronics IPO was Rs 370 as of 8:00 a.m. on October 13. With an upper price band of Rs 1140, the estimated listing price is Rs 1,510. This means that the unlisted shares of LG Electronics' IPO were trading at Rs 1,510 per share in the private market, indicating an expected gain of up to 32.46% per share.
The highest GMP recorded for the IPO was Rs 395 when the share allotment status was finalised on October 10. The GMP for the public issue has been gaining rapidly. The grey market premium for the IPO was as low as Rs 145 before rising to Rs 250 on October 5. It gained further to Rs 300 on Wednesday before closing at Rs 395 on Friday.
The current GMP trends show a decline from the highs it had reached, but investors can still expect a healthy listing gain when the stock debuts on the market tomorrow.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
LG Electronics India IPO Details
The IPO is a book-built issue comprising entirely an offer-for-sale component of up to 10,18,15,859 or more than 10 crore equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 per share. Through the IPO, the South Korean parent LG Electronics Inc. will offload 10.2 crore shares.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 1080 to Rs 1140 per share.
Of the 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, 2,03,21,026 are reserved for QIB's, 1,52,40,770 are reserved for NII's and 3,55,61,796 are reserved for Retail investors.
Morgan Stanley India Co., JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd., and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the bankers for the IPO. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.