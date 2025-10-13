LG Electronics IPO Listing Date And Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut This Week

Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the debut of one of the largest consumer electronics companies on the stock market this week.

LG Electronics India created history after it became the first initial public offering (IPO) in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore-mark in total subscription value.

The share allotment status for the LG Electronics India IPO was finalised on Friday, October 10. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Monday, October 13.

The three-day public issue received bidding for 385 crore shares against 7.13 crore shares on offer, with the overall subscription of 54.02 times. The total bid amount stood at Rs 4.4 lakh crore, making it the most subscribed IPO in terms of value.

One of the biggest IPOs in India’s consumer electronics market was looking to raise Rs 813.07 crore through a book-built issue.

The grey market premium for the mainboard issue has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts since last week, indicating a huge interest among private market investors. The grey market premium for the LG Electronics IPO has shown consistent gains since the IPO opened for subscription on October 7.

Here’s everything you need to know about LG Electronics India IPO, including its latest grey market premium (GMP), listing date and more.