Tata Capital IPO Listing Live: Shares Of Subsidiary Of Tata Sons To Debut On NSE And BSE Soon
Catch all the live updates of Tata Capital IPO here.
Managing Director And CEO At Listing Ceremony
Sabharwal further added that,
Every milestone of Tata Capital has been built on the values that define us.
Humbled to have grown into one of India's leading diversified financial services institution.
We see ourselves as an enabler of opportunies for induviduals, MSMEs and enterprises.
Remain committed to uplifting lives and fostering progress.
Privileged to have IFC as the JV partner for clean energy business.
Remember N Chandra's guidance: fitness before growth, customer before strategy.
Managing Director And CEO At Listing Ceremony
Tata Capital's CEO and Managing Director, Rajiv Sabharwal at the listing ceremony on Monday said,
Tata Capital's listing marks the culmination of years of dedication since the company's inception.
Bell-ringing will be a celebration of trust, resilience and shared value creation.
Vision guided by three pillars: trust, transparency and technology.
Chairman At Listing Ceremony
Agrawal added,
Tata Capital is defined by the breadth of our products and our best in class asset quality.
Digital, genAI and analytics will be a key enabler and differentiator for Tata cap in the years ahead.
Chairman At Listing Ceremony
He further added,
Need to reflect on the macro context in which we operate.
Recent policy measures have given strong stimulus to domestic demand.
Tata Capital has steadily chartered its own growth path in this ecosystem.
It took us 10 years to reach our first Rs 50,000 cr, but the latest Rs 50,000 cr was added in just one year.
Chairman At Listing Ceremony
Tata Capital's Chairman, Saurabh Agrawal at the listing ceremony on Monday said it is a momentous day for all of us at Tata Capital.
He welcomed the new shareholders and said today marks the beginning of a new phase
He also said that, "we are conscious of our responsibilities, will strive to create sustainable growth."