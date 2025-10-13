Tata Capital Shares Make Muted Debut After Tepid IPO Bids

The initial public offering of Tata Capital was oversubscribed 1.95 times on the third and final day of bidding on Oct. 8. The IPO received bids for worth Rs 21,230 crore against an offer of Rs 15,511.87 crore.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 3.42 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.98 times. Retail investors booked their quota 1.10 times.

Tata Capital IPO was a book build issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 21 crore shares worth Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore.

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to augment its Tier–I capital base to meet future capital requirements, including onward lending. Further, a portion of the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards meeting offer expenses.

Domestic brokerage house Emkay Global initiated coverage on the stock with an 'Add' rating and a 12-month price target of Rs 360, a 10% potential upside over the IPO price.

Analysts at Master Capital Services Ltd. suggested IPO investors hold the stock for long-term and those who didn't get shares in the allotment can purchase when the price goes down.

Tata Capital is the flagship financial services company of the Tata group and a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate.