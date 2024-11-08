Sagility India IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status Online?
Investors who have applied for the Sagility India IPO will be able to check its allotment status on the websites of the registrar and the BSE.
The initial public offering of Sagility India Ltd. closed with a decent response from investors on the final day of bidding on Nov. 7. The mainboard issue was subscribed 3.2 times with retail investors driving demand.
Applicants bid for 1,24,00,17,000 shares as against the 38,70,64,594 shares on offer, according to data from the stock exchanges till 7 pm on Thursday.
Retail investors applied for 29,15,02,500 shares versus 7,00,29,926 shares reserved for them, booking their quota by 4.16 times. Employees subscribed their quota by 3.76 times, applying for 71,30,000 shares against 19,00,000 shares on offer.
Qualified institutional buyers booked 3.52 times their quota, with bids for 73,86,82,000 shares against the 21,00,89,779 on offer. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) applied for 20,27,02,500 shares against the 10,50,44,889 shares set aside for them, subscribing to their quota by 1.93 times.
Sagility India IPO price band was fixed between Rs 28 to Rs 30 per share. Retail investors had to buy at least 500 shares in a lot, taking the minimum investment to Rs 15,000 at the upper price band.
The issue, which opened on Nov. 5, comprised an offer-for-sale component of 70.22 crore shares worth Rs 2,106.60 crore.
Sagility India IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on Nov 8. Link Intime India Pvt. is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Pvt. and J.P. Morgan India Pvt. are the book-running lead managers. Sagility India Ltd. shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 12.
Investors who have applied for the Sagility India IPO will be able to check its allotment status on the websites of the registrar and the BSE.
How To Check Sagility India IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime India?
Go to the IPO allotment page on Link Intime India.
Select 'Sagility India Limited' from the list of companies in the drop-down menu. (The name will be visible after the share allocation is done)
Choose from PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to view your allotment status.
Enter the required details based on your selection.
Click the 'Submit' button to check the allotment status.
How To Check Sagility India IPO Allotment Status On BSE?
Visit the IPO allotment page on the BSE website here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Select 'Sagility India Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Verify 'Captcha' to proceed.
Click on the 'Search' option to view your allotment status.
Sagility India IPO GMP Today
Sagility India IPO GMP (grey market premium) as of 7:28 pm on Nov. 7 was Rs 0.30, suggesting a potential listing gain of 1%. If the current trends are sustained, shares of Sagility India may list on the exchanges at Rs 30.3 apiece.
Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Use of Proceeds
Since Sagility India IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. Money raised via the public offer will go directly to selling stakeholders.
About Sagility India Ltd.
Sagility India offers technology-enabled business solutions to its US-based clients operating in the healthcare segment.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.