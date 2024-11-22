NTPC Green Energy IPO Fully Subscribed On Final Day Amid Strong Retail Demand; Check Latest GMP

The initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd. was fully subscribed on its final day of bidding, with the qualified institutional buyers yet to fully bid their portion.

The issue was subscribed 93% on its second day of bidding on Thursday. The company will sell shares worth Rs 10,000 crore, entirely via a fresh issue of approximately 92.6 crore shares.

NTPC Green Energy IPO's grey market premium was Rs 0, as of 7:40 a.m., as per InvestorGain.

The IPO is India's third largest public issue this year after Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd. The company raised Rs 3,960 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial public offering opened for bidding.

The price band is fixed between Rs 102 and Rs 108 per share. At the upper price band, the company is valued at a market capitalisation of Rs 91,000 crore.

Of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% is to be allotted to retail individual investors. Retail investors can bid up to Rs 2 lakh in the offering. However, NTPC shareholders can participate in the shareholders' reservation portion, raising their bidding limit to Rs 4 lakh.