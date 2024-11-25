NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment Today: Steps To Check Status Online And Latest GMP

NTPC Green Energy IPO price band was fixed between Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share.

The IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 92.59 crore shares. The green energy arm of state-owned NTPC Ltd. aims to raise Rs 10,000 crore via its IPO.

Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue. IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd. and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are the book running lead managers.

The company's shares will be listed on the NSE and BSE. The IPO listing has been scheduled for Nov. 27.

Investors who bid for the IPO can check its allotment status on the websites of the registrar, NSE and the BSE.