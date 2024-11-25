NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment Today: Steps To Check Status Online And Latest GMP
NTPC Green Energy IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on Nov. 25. The initial public offering (IPO) of NTPC Green Energy Ltd. received a strong demand from inventors on the last day of subscription, on Friday.
NTPC Green Energy IPO was subscribed 2.42 times on the final day of bidding. Investors applied for 1,43,37,30,852 shares compared to 59,31,67,575 shares on offer, the NSE data showed.
Retail investors applied for 29,71,16,898 shares as compared to 8,62,74,509, subscribing their quota by 3.44 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 3.32 times by applying for 85,84,49,286 shares against 25,88,23,531 on offer. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) applied for 10,44,99,810 shares against the 12,94,11,764 shares set aside for them, booking their quota by 81%.
Employees subscribed their quota by 80%, applying for 1,64,25,864 shares against 2,06,18,556 shares on offer. Meanwhile, the shareholders’ quota was booked 1.6 times, with existing NTPC Ltd. shareholders bidding for 15,69,04,482 shares against the 9,80,39,215 shares set aside for the category.
NTPC Green Energy IPO price band was fixed between Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share.
The IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 92.59 crore shares. The green energy arm of state-owned NTPC Ltd. aims to raise Rs 10,000 crore via its IPO.
Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue. IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd. and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are the book running lead managers.
The company's shares will be listed on the NSE and BSE. The IPO listing has been scheduled for Nov. 27.
Investors who bid for the IPO can check its allotment status on the websites of the registrar, NSE and the BSE.
How To Check NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies
Visit the official website of the registrar Kfin Technologies here
Select any one server from the five options
Choose 'NTPC Green Energy Limited' from the list of companies
Enter your Application Number, demat account number or PAN
Enter the details as per your selection
Complete Captcha to verify you are a human
Select Submit to view the allotment status
How To Check NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment Status On BSE?
Visit the IPO allotment page on the BSE website here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose 'NTPC Green Energy Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Put in your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Click on the 'Search' option to view your allotment status.
NTPC Green Energy IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) of NTPC Green Energy IPO stood at Rs 3.50 as of 7:00 a.m. on Nov. 25. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 111.5 for the NTPC Green shares, 3.24% higher than the issue price of Rs 108 per share.
Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Use of Proceeds
NTPC Green Energy will allocate 75%, or Rs 7,500 crore, of the IPO proceeds for debt repayment. Of this, Rs 4,000 crore will be used to repay debt in the current fiscal, while Rs 3,500 crore will be repaid in the following fiscal. The remaining 25% will be used for general corporate purposes.
About NTPC Green Energy Ltd.
NTPC Green Energy, the renewable energy subsidiary of NTPC Ltd., was established in 2022. The company has a total portfolio of 25.67 gigawatts, with 2.93 GW currently operational. It has contracted and awarded capacities of 14.7 GW, and an additional 10.98 GW of projects in the pipeline. The portfolio includes 20.32 GW of solar capacity and 5.35 GW of wind capacity.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.