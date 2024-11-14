NTPC Green's Andhra Green Hydrogen Hub To Be Ready For Producers In Three Years

India's largest Green Hydrogen hub being built by NTPC Green Energy Ltd. in Pudimadaka in Andhra Pradesh will become available to electrolyser, Green Hydrogen and its derivatives manufacturers in the next three years, a senior company official said.

The 1,200-acre site in Andhra Pradesh will have around 600 acres dedicated towards the construction of India's largest green hydrogen production facility of 1,100 tonnes per day or equivalent to around half-a-million-tonnes annually.

The site will also produce green hydrogen derivatives like green ammonia, green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel. "The focus would be on domestic and export markets, especially to European Union and the South East Asian markets," Rajiv Gupta, CEO of NTPC Green Energy, told NDTV Profit.