NTPC Green's Andhra Green Hydrogen Hub To Be Ready For Producers In Three Years
The 1200-acre site in Andhra Pradesh will have 600 acres for construction of India's largest green hydrogen production facility.
India's largest Green Hydrogen hub being built by NTPC Green Energy Ltd. in Pudimadaka in Andhra Pradesh will become available to electrolyser, Green Hydrogen and its derivatives manufacturers in the next three years, a senior company official said.
The 1,200-acre site in Andhra Pradesh will have around 600 acres dedicated towards the construction of India's largest green hydrogen production facility of 1,100 tonnes per day or equivalent to around half-a-million-tonnes annually.
The site will also produce green hydrogen derivatives like green ammonia, green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel. "The focus would be on domestic and export markets, especially to European Union and the South East Asian markets," Rajiv Gupta, CEO of NTPC Green Energy, told NDTV Profit.
The company that's in the process of raising Rs 10,000 crore through initial public offering, will reserve the remaining land parcels for plug-and-play facilities for manufacturing of electrolysers, solar PV Modules, battery energy storage and fuel cell manufacturing in around 300 acres of land for industrial hub.
Another 200 acres will be utilised for setting up common infrastructure facilities like effluent treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, medical facilities, convention center, shopping areas, roads and landscapes, Gupta said.
"The land is in our possession, and we plan to start the groundwork shortly. The facilities will be ready for plug and play activities like manufacturing of electrolysers, solar modules, and battery energy storage in the next three years, " Gupta said.
However, the production of green hydrogen may take a little longer, may be around five to six years as setting up the green hydrogen ecosystem would take time, he said, adding cost of green hydrogen is also very prohibitive at present.
The average cost of setting up a green hydrogen facility is approximately $4.10 to $7 per kg of hydrogen produced. According to industry experts, the cost becomes viable if it comes down to sub $3 per kg of hydrogen produced.