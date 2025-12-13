KSH International IPO: Price Band, Financials, GMP, And More — All You Need To Know
KSH International IPO price band is set at Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share, with a lot size of 39 shares.
KSH International Ltd.’s initial public offering will open for subscription on Dec. 16 and close on Dec. 18. The anchor investor bidding period begins a day earlier, on Dec. 15. The company is India’s third-largest manufacturer and the largest exporter of magnet winding wires.
This IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 710 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares of Rs 420 crore and an offer-for-sale of 76 lakh shares of Rs 290 crore.
The IPO price band is set at Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share, with a lot size of 39 shares. Retail investors need a minimum investment of Rs 14,976. Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII) must apply for 14 lots (546 shares) amounting to Rs 2,09,664, while Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNII) need 67 lots (2,613 shares) needing an investment of Rs 10,03,392.
The IPO’s allotment is expected on Dec. 19. Refunds and credit of shares to investors’ demat accounts are expected to be processed on Dec. 22. The shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 23.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.
IPO Details
Open date: Dec. 16
Close date: Dec. 18
Price Band: Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share
Allotment date: Dec. 19
Listing date: Dec. 23
OFS: 76 lakh shares worth Rs 290 crore
Fresh issue: 1.09 crore shares worth Rs 420 crore
Minimum bid: Lot size of 39 shares
Use Of Proceeds
The company plans to use Rs 225.98 crore from the fresh issue to repay debt. Another Rs 90.06 crore will be allocated for expansion, including the installation of new machinery at its Supa facility and the purchase and setup of equipment at its Chakan plant in Pune, Maharashtra.
In addition, Rs 10.41 crore will be invested in setting up a rooftop solar power plant at the Supa facility, while the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Business
KSH International supplies OEMs in power, renewables, railways, automotive and industrial sectors. Its products include enamelled and paper-insulated copper and aluminium magnet winding wires and continuously transposed conductors.
The company serves major clients like PGCIL, NTPC, NPCIL and RDSO and exports to 24 countries, including the US, Germany, UAE, and Japan. It has three manufacturing units in Maharashtra. A fourth plant at Supa, Ahilyanagar, is set to start in FY2026.
GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the KSH International IPO is nil. With the upper end of the price band of Rs 384, the estimated listing price is also Rs 384, indicating no expected listing gain or loss at the moment.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Financials
KSH International Ltd. reported growth in its financial performance for FY2025. Total income rose 39% to Rs 1,938.19 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025, up from Rs 1,390.50 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 82% to Rs 67.99 crore, compared with Rs 37.35 crore for FY2024.