A Vegetable Seller's SME IPO Draws Social Media Interest: Here's All About Stanbik Agro

Ahmedabad‑based Stanbik Agro operates in contract farming, wholesaling, and supply of agricultural commodities, with a mission to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables from farm to table while promoting sustainable practices. As of November 30, 2025, the company reported an order book exceeding Rs 16 crore, expected to be realized within the current fiscal year. Its B2C operations include seven retail outlets and godowns catering to consumers and small businesses.

According to the updated draft prospectus, Stanbik Agro will spend Rs 55 lakhs on IPO expenses. From the net proceeds, Rs 3.58 crore will fund new retail outlets, Rs 0.19 crore will cover brokerage charges, Rs 0.37 crore will go toward deposits, Rs 6.39 crore will be allocated for working capital, and Rs 1.20 crore for general corporate purposes.

Grow House Wealth Management Ltd. is the sole lead manager, Purva Sharegistry India Ltd. is the registrar, and MNM Stock Broking Ltd. will act as market maker.

Financially, SAL has shown strong growth. Revenue and net profit stood at Rs 19.96 crore and Rs 1.02 crore in FY23, Rs 26.55 crore and Rs 1.85 crore in FY24, and Rs 52.49 crore and R s3.74 crore in FY25.

The IPO is priced at a P/BV of 1.46 based on its NAV of Rs 20.55 as of September 30, 2025, and 1.28 on post-IPO NAV of Rs 23.45 per share.