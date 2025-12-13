Shiprocket Files Updated IPO Papers With SEBI To Raise Rs 2,342 Crore

Temasek-backed e-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has filed updated draft papers with SEBI to raise over Rs 2,342 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), according to its updated draft red herring prospectus.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,242.3 crore by existing shareholders, including Lightrock, Tribe Capital, Bertelsmann, Arvind Ltd, Gautam Kapoor, Saahil Goel, and Vishesh Khurana.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen Shiprocket’s platforms through marketing initiatives, technology infrastructure upgrades for core and emerging businesses, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, and inorganic growth via acquisitions, along with general corporate purposes.

Shiprocket may also pursue a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 220 crore, which would reduce the size of the fresh issue if undertaken. Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers for the issue.