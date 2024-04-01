How To Check GConnect Logitech IPO Allotment Status

On the last day of bidding for GConnect Logitech IPO, the issue was subscribed 57.38 times, with 'others' category subscribing 42.90 times and retail investors subscribing 71.74 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The IPO that opened for subscription on March 26 and closed on March 28 was a fixed price issue of Rs 5.60 crore, offering 14.01 lakh fresh shares at Rs 40 per share. The minimum lot size for the application was 3000 shares.

The allotment status of GConnect Logitech IPO will be finalised on Monday, April 1.