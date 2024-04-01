How To Check GConnect Logitech IPO Allotment Status
On the last day of bidding for GConnect Logitech IPO, the issue was subscribed 57.38 times, with 'others' category subscribing 42.90 times and retail investors subscribing 71.74 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The IPO that opened for subscription on March 26 and closed on March 28 was a fixed price issue of Rs 5.60 crore, offering 14.01 lakh fresh shares at Rs 40 per share. The minimum lot size for the application was 3000 shares.
The allotment status of GConnect Logitech IPO will be finalised on Monday, April 1.
Investors can check the GConnect Logitech IPO allotment status on the official website of Kfin Technologies Ltd, the registrar for the said issue.
How to check GConnect Logitech IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the Kfin Technologies website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "GConnect Logitech Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check GConnect Logitech IPO allotment status on BSE
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "GConnect Logitech Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
The company will initiate the refunds for bidders who failed to secure the shares on Tuesday, April 2. Whereas, tnvestors who were successfully allotted the shares of Aspire & Innovative Limited should expect the shares to be credited to their demat account on Tuesday, April 2.
GConnect Logitech IPO Listing Date
The shares of GConnect Logitech Limited are set to be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, April 3.