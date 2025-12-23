Gujarat Kidney IPO: Here’s What Latest GMP Indicates As Subscription Enters Day 2

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. was fully subscribed on the first day of subscription on Dec. 22. The Rs 251-crore IPO was oversubscribed 1.47 times.

The mainboard issue received bids for 1,94,73,280 shares against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer at the end of the bidding on Day 1, according to the NSE data.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their category 0.34 times. Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) portion witnessed a subscription of 1.97 times, while the retail quota was booked 4.7 times.

Investors planning to apply for the IPO shares of the multi-speciality healthcare services provider can review the following key details before making their investment decision.