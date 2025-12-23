Shyam Dhani Industries IPO Day 2: Latest GMP Indicates 71% Listing Pop Amid Strong Investor Demand

The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 38.49 crore. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 55 lakh equity shares. The price band for the NSE SME issue has been fixed at Rs 65 to Rs 70 per share.

Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots comprising 4,000 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2.8 lakh per application. Small Non-Institutional Investors must bid for at least three lots, involving an investment of Rs 4.2 lakh. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate by applying for a minimum of eight lots, which requires an investment of Rs 11.2 lakh.

The IPO subscription window is open till Dec. 24, with the basis of allotment expected to be finalised on Dec. 26. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts on Dec. 29, while refunds will also be processed on the same day.

The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Dec. 30.

Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar.

The company will allocate IPO funds for the installation of machinery at its existing manufacturing unit in Rajasthan. A portion of the funds will also be used for repayment of borrowings, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The Jaipur-based company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of premium spices, spice powder and whole spices, among other grocery products. Its product portfolio includes black salt, rock salt, rice, poha, kasuri methi and a wide range of herbs and seasonings.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.