Will It Rain In Mumbai Today? IMD Explains Reasons Behind Slow Monsoon Progress In Maharashtra

Mumbai, Palghar and Thane are likely to see hot and humid weather on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The IMD forecast hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Mumbai and Palghar, while Thane may see similar conditions with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards the afternoon or evening.

AccuWeather forecast Mumbai to remain hot, with sunshine, a few clouds and breezy conditions in the afternoon, along with a passing shower. The day's maximum temperature is seen at 36 degrees Celsius. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy and very warm, with spot showers.

ALSO READ: Rainfall Deficit Widens Across Western, Central India In Early Monsoon Phase — Check Sub-Division Wise Data

Why Is Monsoon Delayed In Maharashtra

With the southwest monsoon stalled over southern Maharashtra, India is facing a nationwide rainfall deficit of 41% between June 4 and June 18, according to the latest IMD data. The country has received just 42.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 72.2 mm during the above-mentioned period.

The weather department said on Thursday that "the absence of favourable large-scale meteorological conditions" was the key reason why the southwest monsoon has failed to advance further into the remaining parts of Maharashtra in the past few days.

There are five main factors behind the slowdown in the monsoon's northward progress. First, the current monsoon flow lacks a strong surge from the Arabian Sea, according to the IMD.

"Such surges are generally responsible for enhanced moisture incursion and widespread rainfall leading to further monsoon advance," said the weather department.

Second, low-level southwesterly winds associated with the monsoon circulation have weakened over the Arabian Sea. This has led to reduced moisture transport towards the Maharashtra coast and interior regions.

Third, the cross-equatorial flow over the western Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, which acts as a moisture source for the southwest monsoon, has weakened during the recent period, resulting in a reduction in monsoon activity, according to the IMD.

Fourth, monsoon weather systems such as low-pressure areas or cyclonic circulations over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, or an offshore trough (a belt of low pressure extending to a large area) of sufficient intensity along the west coast that facilitates monsoon advancement, are absent as of now.

The last factor is the weak phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which is a moving system of wind, cloud, and pressure that brings rain as it circles around the equator.

When it is in an active phase, it brings more clouds to southern India, which are then carried northwards by the monsoon winds, leading to enhanced rainfall. "As a result, rainfall activity over most parts of Maharashtra is likely to remain isolated during the next 4-5 days," said the IMD.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Crisis Deepens: India's Rain Deficit Widens To 38%; These Regions Remain Most Affected

(with inputs from PTI)

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