Why The Centre Has Temporarily Suspended Cell Broadcast Alert Services

The Government of India has temporarily suspended its newly launched Cell Broadcast System, a nationwide emergency public warning network designed to deliver real-time alerts during natural disasters, security threats and other crises. The decision follows an advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority and will remain in effect until further notice.

According to official directions issued on June 12, 2026, the NDMA has placed the system on hold as a precautionary step, with officials confirming that a detailed review of the system's technical performance and operational protocols is currently underway.

Authorities have not disclosed specific reasons for the pause; however, internal reports suggest that a recent technical malfunction may have triggered the decision. It is understood that a late-night alert generated by disaster management units in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh was inadvertently misrouted, reportedly by The Hindu, reaching an unintended recipient, prompting concerns over system reliability and leading to a temporary nationwide freeze.

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The Cell Broadcast System, launched just a month earlier in May 2026, was introduced by the Ministry of Communications as a major upgrade to India's emergency response framework. Developed indigenously by the Centre for Development of Telematics under the Department of Telecommunications , in coordination with the NDMA and Ministry of Home Affairs, the platform was designed to improve speed and accuracy in disaster communication.

Unlike traditional SMS-based alerts, CBS uses cell broadcast technology to send geo-targeted, near-instant notifications to all mobile devices within a defined area, even during network congestion. The system is capable of overriding user settings, ensuring alerts are delivered as loud, high-priority pop-up notifications regardless of whether phones are on silent mode. It also supports multilingual alerts, having already been deployed in more than 19 Indian languages since its rollout.

Officials have clarified that the suspension is temporary and that restoration will depend on the outcome of ongoing technical assessments and further directives from the NDMA. Updates are expected once the review process is completed and system safeguards are strengthened.

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