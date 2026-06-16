Government Unlikely To Allow Starlink's Inter-Satellite Laser Links Over Security Concerns: Report

The government is unlikely to allow Starlink to use inter-satellite laser links (LISL), the technology that enables the company's satellites to beam data directly to one another in space, citing surveillance and security concerns, according to The Economic Times.

The laser inter-satellite link allows newer Starlink satellites to form a mesh network above earth, creating a unique surveillance challenge, the report said.

This could mean Indian data being routed through hostile jurisdictions or surveillance hubs before reaching its destination, the people said, adding that the issue has been raised with Starlink, and safeguards are being planned to ensure this doesn't happen.

For older satellites without the laser link, the data link is likely to be disabled or restricted for traffic involving Indian users, the people added.

SpaceX-owned Starlink has been engaging with Indian authorities to allay fears over national security, with discussions over the issue of laser links and the potential surveillance and national security concerns having been highlighted during stakeholder meetings.

The development comes even as Starlink has publicly maintained that it remains in active and productive discussions with the government and has received encouraging feedback on its capabilities.

Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, said the company has worked with the government through all required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner, pushing back against reports suggesting India had frozen approvals over concerns related to satellite terminal use during the Iran conflict.

Starlink has already secured a licence to offer satellite broadband services in India and has set up ground infrastructure to meet regulatory and enforcement requirements, and is now awaiting final approval, including spectrum allocation, before launching services.

Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SES Space Technology are the two other companies awaiting spectrum allocation alongside Starlink.

Dreyer added that Starlink has built a bespoke deployment model for India to align with the country's sovereign technology, regulatory, and security requirements.

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