Who Was Prince Yadav? Accused In Khan Sir's Coaching Vandalism And Raushan Anand's Brother, Dies In Nepal

Prince Yadav, the brother of coaching educator Raushan Anand, has passed away in Nepal under unknown circumstances. Prince was one of the accused in a vandalism case connected to educator Khan Sir's coaching institute on June 2. The news comes while Anand is still being held in Patna Jail in relation to a vandalism charge involving the continuing rivalry between coaching facilities in the capital of Bihar.

Prince was accused of being involved in the attack on Khan Global Studies in the Kadamkuan neighbourhood of Patna, according to sources. It's still unknown exactly what caused his death in Nepal, reported TOI.

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The development takes place in the context of an ongoing legal dispute resulting from the violence at Khan Global Studies.

The complaint concerns an alleged event in which two of the institute's security personnel discharged rounds into the air amid a disturbance. Following the guards' arrest, Khan Sir was named by the police in accordance with the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Khan's attorney had requested anticipatory bail, arguing that the accusations against the teacher were restricted to charges that he had given the order to shoot, and that the guards had responded in self-defence to scatter a crowd. The defence further argued that the firearms were properly licensed and that the guards were employed by a private security firm.

The court was also told that Khan had assisted investigators by making the guards appear before the police and supplying the necessary paperwork. Citing the statement of one of the detained guards and claiming that a firearm license had been misused, the prosecution rejected the plea.

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The development occurs in the context of a protracted conflict between Khan Global Studies and Raushan Anand's Gyan Bindu GS Academy. Following reports of violence and vandalism at Khan Sir's coaching facility in the Kadamkuan neighbourhood of Patna earlier this month, the rivalry grew more intense.

The inquiry into Prince Yadav's death is still ongoing, according to Nepali authorities.

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