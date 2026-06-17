What Is Shigella? Kerala Reports 146 cases, Five Deaths In 6 Months — Symptoms, Precautions & Treatment

Kerala is on high alert after confirming 146 cases and five deaths linked to the highly contagious Shigella bacterial infection over the last six months. Health Minister K. Muraleedharan revealed on Tuesday that the outbreak spiked sharply in June, accounting for 70 of the infections and four of the fatalities.

Kozhikode has emerged as the worst-affected district with 74 cases, followed by Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram, with 25 cases each, reported PTI.

What is Shigella and its Symptoms?

Shigella is a group of bacteria that causes shigellosis, an intestinal infection. While healthy adults typically recover within a week, the infection can become life-threatening for vulnerable groups, including children under five, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

Symptoms generally appear one to two days after exposure and include:

Severe diarrhoea (frequently containing blood or mucus)

Intense stomach cramps and a painful, frequent urge to pass stools

High fever, nausea, and vomiting

Acute dehydration

Reason for Spread

The primary reason for Shigella's rapid transmission is its high potency; it takes only a minuscule amount of the bacteria to make a person sick. Health experts warn that outbreaks frequently intensify in overcrowded areas with poor sanitation.

The bacteria spreads quickly through:

Drinking unclean water or eating food handled by an infected person.

Failing to wash hands thoroughly with soap after using the toilet or changing nappies.

Touching contaminated surfaces, such as doorknobs or utensils,and subsequently touching the mouth.

Prevention and Treatment

Public health officials urge strict precautions to curb the spread, emphasising rigorous handwashing, drinking boiled water, and maintaining proper food hygiene.

For most patients, treatment focuses on supportive care:

Consuming plenty of fluids and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to counter dehydration.

While most cases resolve naturally, severe infections require antibiotics. Experts strongly warn against self-medication due to a global rise in antibiotic-resistant Shigella strains. Immediate medical intervention is advised if a high fever or bloody diarrhoea develops.

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