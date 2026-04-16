Heat Wave Alert: Hot Conditions To Prevail In Mumbai, Thane, Nashik; Check IMD Forecast For Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for several districts of Maharashtra this week. Meanwhile, coastal areas such as Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are likely to experience hot and humid conditions until Friday.

Interior districts, including Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik and Satara, have been put on a yellow alert by the IMD due to heatwave conditions. A brief relief is expected later, with light showers forecast in some areas, the weather agency said.

The IMD defines heatwave as “a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region". According to the agency, a heat wave is declared when temperatures reach at least 40°C in plains and 30°C in hilly regions, recorded at a minimum of two stations for two consecutive days. For coastal regions, a heatwave is identified when temperatures are 4.5°C above normal, provided the actual maximum temperature is at least 37°C.

Date Wise Heatwave Alert In Maharashtra

April 16: Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Sangli, Sholapur, Jalna, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, among others.

April 17: Dhula, Jalgaon, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Jalna, Parbhani, Hongoli, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, among others.

April 18: Jalgaon, Ch. Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha.

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Thunderstorm/Light Showers

The IMD warned that from April 18 onwards, some districts may receive light showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, while places such as coastal regions will experience dry weather.

According to the IMD, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Latur and Dharashiv are expected to get brief showers on Saturday. Similar weather conditions are likely in Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Jalna, Beed and Hingoli, among others, on Sunday.

On Monday, coastal places such as Raigad and Ratnagiri, as well as other districts such as Dhule, Nashik, Pune, Satara, among others, may receive thunderstorms and moderate rain. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts.

The agency has also issued heatwave warnings for isolated pockets of central, east and peninsular India during this week, urging people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

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