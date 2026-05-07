WBBSE Results 2026: West Bengal Class 10 Scores To Be Declared Tomorrow — Check Details

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to announce the Madhyamik Class 10 results on May 8, 2026 at approximately 10:15 a.m. After the West Bengal results are announced, students will be able to access their Madhyamik score cards on the official sites wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The Madhyamik Class 10 examination was conducted from Feb. 2 to 12 by the WBBSE. The tests occurred in a single session, running from 10:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a preliminary 15 minutes allocated for reviewing the question paper.

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A total of 971,340 candidates sat for the examinations. The testing took place in approximately 2,682 schools, consisting of 945 designated examination centres and 1,737 sub-centres. Students dissatisfied with their results may request a review upon the announcement of results.

WBBSE Class 10 results: Follow these steps check & download the results

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the West Bengal Board.

Step 2: Select the WBBSE Madhyamik Result link.

Step 3: Press the login button.

Step 4: Input the roll number and other credentials.

Step 5: The WBBSE 10th results will be shown.

Step 6: Download the mark sheets for future reference.

Supplementary exam 2026

Once the West Bengal Board reveals the 10th-grade results, it will release the timetable for the compartmental or supplementary examinations. The board offers supplementary exams for students looking to enhance their grades. Individuals who did not pass in one or two subjects may take the supplementary exams to boost their scores.

Previous year passing percentage

In the previous year, the West Bengal board revealed the Class 10 results on May 2. That year's examination was held from Feb. 10 to 22, 2025, with an overall pass rate of 86.56%. A total of 984,753 students participated in the exams across 2,683 centres statewide.

For 2024, WBBSE's results were also released on May 2, with a total pass rate of 83.61%. In that session, 912,598 students appeared for the exams, out of which 765,252 were successful.

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