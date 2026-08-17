Visakhapatnam Airport Ends Scheduled Commercial Operations Ahead Of Bhogapuram Opening

The last scheduled commercial flight from Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega) will be IndiGo flight 6E 2018 to Delhi, scheduled to depart at 10.45 pm on Sunday.

"Visakhapatnam Airport has reached an important milestone with the conclusion of its scheduled commercial operations, and we sincerely acknowledge the contribution of every employee, stakeholder and partner who supported the airport's operations and passenger services over the years," Visakhapatnam Airport Director N Purushottam said in a press release.

As notified by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, scheduled commercial operations at the Visakhapatnam Civil Enclave will cease with the commencement of operations at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram at 12.01 am on August 17.

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The IATA airport code 'VTZ' will be transferred from Visakhapatnam Airport to the new airport at Bhogapuram with effect from August 17.

Non-scheduled commercial operations, however, may continue at the Civil Enclave at Visakhapatnam Airport, the press release said.

Purushottam said Visakhapatnam Airport had played a key role in connecting the city and Andhra Pradesh with major domestic destinations and had served passengers, businesses, tourists and the regional economy for several decades.

Over the years, the airport saw growth in passenger traffic and infrastructure, including terminal expansion, better aircraft parking, security and passenger facilities, DigiYatra services, accessibility measures and sustainability initiatives.

The Airports Authority of India expressed gratitude to the Central Industrial Security Force, airlines, ground-handling agencies, regulatory authorities, concessionaires and other service partners for their contribution to the airport's safe, secure and efficient functioning, it said.

The AAI acknowledged the continued support of the Indian Navy in facilitating civil aviation operations at the Civil Enclave, saying its coordination would remain important as non-scheduled commercial operations continue.

As Visakhapatnam begins a new chapter in its aviation journey, the AAI said continued cooperation among stakeholders would remain vital for seamless connectivity, regional development and the growth of aviation in Andhra Pradesh through the new airport at Bhogapuram.

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Scheduled commercial flights will shift to Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, while non-scheduled commercial operations may continue at Visakhapatnam Airport. Details of these operations have not yet been specified.