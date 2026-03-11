UPSC Marksheet 2025: Check How Many Marks Topper Anuj Agnihotri, Others Scored In CSE

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the marks of candidates who successfully cleared CSE 2025 examination.

Successful candidates can check the marks secured in both the mains and the concluding stage for the 958 candidates who were recommended.

The detailed section-wise scorecard of the candidates will be made available on the UPSC website within 15 days following the declaration of the CSE results.

UPSC top 2025 rankings with scores

The UPSC Top 2025 Rankings with Scores features the recommended candidates along with their roll numbers, names, category (COMM), total written exam marks (W_TOTAL), personality assessment scores (PT_MARKS), and overall total marks (F_TOTAL). It showcases the top 10 candidates chosen based on their cumulative performance.

Anuj Agnihotri achieved Rank 1 with an ultimate total of 1071 marks, closely followed by Rajeshwari Suve M with 1067 marks and Akansh Dhull with 1057 marks. Aspirants from various categories, including OBC and EWS, are also represented in the rankings. The final score is computed by summing the marks from the written examination and personality assessment.

Rank achievers and theirs marks in UPSC final

The UPSC Topper 2025 list shows Anuj Agnihotri, with roll number 1131589, securing the highest total of 1071 marks, comprising 867 in writing and 204 in the personality test.

He is followed closely by Rajeshwari Suvem (OBC) with a total of 1067 marks and Akansh Dhull with 1057 marks, both crossing 860 in written scores.

Other high performers include Raghav JhunJhunwala (OBC) with 1042 marks; Ishan Bhatnagar and Zinnia Aurora with 1038 and 1037 marks, respectively; and A. R. Rajah MohaiDeen with 1035 marks.

The list also highlights strong performances from EWS category candidates Pakshal Secretry and Astha Jain, each scoring in the 1033–1035 range, along with Ujjwal Priyank, who also achieved a total of 1033 marks.

