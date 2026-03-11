Bihar's IITian Quits MNC Job, Secures UPSC CSE AIR 102 In Second Attempt

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 has unveiled countless success stories, with Bihar once again leading with rank achievers. Among the top achievers this year is Abhishek Chauhan from Hajipur in the Vaishali district, who achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 102 in his second UPSC attempt.

Abhishek decided to resign from his position at a multinational corporation to focus on preparing for the civil services exam. After a short stint of preparation in Bengaluru, he returned home with his parent's consent and continued his studies from Hajipur until he successfully cleared the examination.

"I prepared at home using books and online resources. My parents supported me throughout," Abhishek stated, mentioning that he took the exam in English and chose Zoology as his optional subject. He also utilized online tutoring during his studies.

Abhishek completed his education until Class 10 at Ramakrishna Mission School in Purulia. He then finished his Class 12 studies in Hajipur. During his academic journey, he successfully cleared the IIT entrance exam and later earned his engineering degree from an IIT before embarking on a career at a start-up. However, he chose to resign and dedicate himself to civil services preparation.

Abhishek expressed that while immersed in the start-up world, he became aware that many innovations often fail to benefit the most at-risk members of society. "Public service provides a chance to engage directly with individuals and make a difference in society. That is what inspired me to pursue civil services," he shared.

Abhishek expressed that his parents played a significant part in his journey in the civil services exam and credited their unwavering encouragement and support for his achievement. His father, Abhay Kumar Singh, is a philosophy educator at RN College in Hajipur and also holds the position of Registrar at Nalanda Open University.

His father mentioned that the family has always motivated their children to chase their genuine passions. "There is no greater happiness for parents than seeing their child succeed. When Abhishek was preparing in Bengaluru, he faced difficulties with food and wanted to return home to focus on his studies. We supported his decision," he shared.

