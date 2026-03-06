UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: 958 Candidates Qualify Civil Services Examination — Step By Step Guide To Check Score

The Union Public Service Commission on Friday announced the UPSC CSE Result 2025. Aspirants who participated in the Civil Services personality assessment can review the merit list on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Following the announcement of the final results, the cut-off marks categorized by group will also be unveiled.

The cut-off marks indicate the minimum scores necessary to pass through various stages, including preliminaries, mains, and final selection.

Follow these steps to download the UPSC CSR result

Step 1. Navigate to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link for UPSC CSE Result 2026 found on the home page.

Step 3. A new window will appear where candidates must input their login information.

Step 4. Hit submit, and your results will be shown.

Step 5. Review the results and download them.

Step 6. Retain a hard copy for future reference.

Vacancies in all branches

The authorities have announced a total of 1,087 positions that need to be filled through the examination procedure. This comprises 180 roles in the IAS, 55 in the IFS, and 150 in the IPS.

In Central Services Group ‘A', the total number of openings is at 507, while Group ‘B' services have 195 roles available. The vacancies encompass 446 positions in the general category, 104 for EWS, 306 for OBC, 158 for SC, and 73 for ST candidates. Additionally, the overall vacancy count includes 42 positions designated for PwBD categories.

Interview stage

The results for the UPSC Civil Services Main examination were unveiled in November 2025. The principal examination took place from August 22 to August 31, 2025. Candidates who successfully pass this examination will be invited for the Personality Test (Interview) for recruitment into the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and various Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B'). The scores from the main examination were published on February 6, 2026.

The interviews were conducted from December 2025 to January 2026, held in two stages. For further information, candidates may refer to the official UPSC website.

