FPIs Offload Shares Worth Rs 21,000 Crore So Far In March Amid Iran-US War

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive day on Friday as Nifty and Sensex logged the fourth week of loss amid the deepening Iran-US crisis. The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 6,030 crore worth of stocks. So far in March they sold equity worth Rs 21,000 crore, according to data on NSDL.

However, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the eighth day as they bought shares worth Rs 6,972 crore.

In total this week FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 21,832 crore while the DIIs have bought equity worth Rs 32,787 crore.

Last week, FPIs offloaded total stake worth Rs 4,629 crore. During the last week the FPIs bought equity for two of the five sessions. The spike in FPI buying had come after the fine print of the India-US trade deal emerged two weeks ago, which showed several export-oriented Indian sectors benefiting. However the selloff was triggered by the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,962 crore in January. On the other hand, FPIs in February have bought stake worth Rs 22,615 crore, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomic space. With the current crisis in perspective the FPIs have turned net sellers again this month.

In 2026 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 34,347 crore.

In the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025, DIIs held about 24.8% of holdings in Nifty 50 stocks, whereas the FPI ownership declined to 24.3%.

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines for the fourth consecutive week over mounting tensions in Iran. The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 slumped 2.8% each during the week. On Friday, the benchmark indices resumed rout after a breather on Thursday. The 30-stock index fell over 1,000 points and the 50-share index settled near 24,450.

Thirteen of 15 NSE sectoral indices traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Financial Services Index, down 2%.

