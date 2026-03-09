Civil Services Examination Result: Same Names Create Confusion, UPSC Clarifies Which Akanksha Singh Secured 301 Rank

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday clarified which candidate succesfully cleard the Civil Services Examination (CSE) after reports about two aspirants with similar names claimed the rank 301 in the final examination surfaced online.

Both candidates have the same name — Akanksha Singh. While one candidate is from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, the other is from Ara in Bihar.

The barcode reportedly displays 0856569, and the mentioned admit card roll number is 0856794, which is different from the admit card of Akanksha Singh from Bihar.

ALSO READ: UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: 958 Candidates Qualify Civil Services Examination

The candidate from Bihar did not even appear for the exam. Further investigations deemed the documents of the Bihar candidate illegitimate.

In a statement, UPSC shared the records of the Commission with the details of the successful candidate who secured Rank 301 in the final result of the Civil Services Examination (Mains), 2025.

The candidate's mother's name is Neelam Singh and her father's name is Ranjit Singh. She is the one who secured rank 301. She is a resident of Village Abhaipur in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the UPSC to select candidates for the civil services.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.