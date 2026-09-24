Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Suspends 248 Food Licences, Cancels 12 For Serious Violations Ahead Of Festivals

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has stepped up inspections and enforcement as part of a statewide festival food-safety drive, with a focus on ensuring the safety of food products.

As part of the drive, the FDA has suspended the licences of 248 establishments over serious violations, while the licences of 12 establishments have been cancelled.

The department has also launched a dedicated online “Festival Enforcement Portal” to ensure effective and time-bound implementation of the Standing Order issued for festivals across the state.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: Banned Food Stock Worth Rs 2,48,500 Seized In Brihanmumbai Division

3,198 Applications Filed During Ganeshotsav

During Ganeshotsav, Ganesh Mandals filed 3,198 applications online through the portal for Bhandara, Annachhatra and Mahaprasad. Based on risk assessment, the FDA carried out on-site inspections at 383 locations.

The department has said its enforcement action is focused on food safety and does not interfere with religious rituals or faith.

Over 3,000 Food Establishments Inspected

Between September 1 and September 23, 2026, the FDA inspected 3,068 food establishments across Maharashtra. Following the inspections, 1,506 improvement notices were issued where deficiencies were found.

The FDA suspended the licences of 248 establishments over serious violations, while 12 licences were cancelled.

455 Cases Filed, Rs 53.60 Lakh Penalty Recovered

The department also filed 455 cases under Section 69 of the Act. Of these, 398 cases were disposed of, with penalties amounting to around Rs 53.60 lakh recovered.

As part of the enforcement action, the FDA collected 2,423 food samples for analysis.

The department also seized 6,34,362 kg of suspected food stock, with the seized material valued at around Rs 9.76 crore. The highest quantity was seized in Nashik Division, where 4,42,746 kg of stock worth about Rs 6.23 crore was seized.

ALSO READ | 'No One Is Above Law': Tukaram Mundhe Says Influence Must Not Promote Public Health Risks

Focus On Safe Food During Festivals

The FDA said the enforcement drive is focused on production, storage and supply sources so that Naivedya, Prasad, Mahaprasad, fasting foods and traditional delicacies reach devotees in a safe condition.

The department has clarified that there will be no interference with religious rituals or faith. Instead, the focus is on checking food at production units, mills, khoa markets, cold storages, warehouses and wholesale markets before it reaches consumers.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.